Legal Battle Ignites Over Classification of Air Purifiers in Delhi

A fresh legal struggle has emerged over the classification of air purifiers in Delhi, with a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking their designation as medical devices. On Friday, the Centre argued before the Delhi High Court that this move appears to be politically motivated rather than driven by genuine public interest.

Representatives for the Centre insisted that reclassifying these devices would increase regulatory burdens, potentially disrupting supply amid current market constraints. They further argued that decisions concerning GST rates should remain within the purview of the GST Council, as constitutionally mandated.

The court has scheduled further hearings for March 19, as various legal opinions weigh on whether air purifiers should receive tax reductions due to Delhi's severe air quality issues, while respecting the principles of cooperative federalism and separation of powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)