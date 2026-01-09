Left Menu

Legal Battle Ignites Over Classification of Air Purifiers in Delhi

A PIL in the Delhi High Court seeks to reclassify air purifiers as medical devices and reduce their GST rates. The Centre opposes, suggesting the plea is motivated and could harm supply. Arguments focus on tax classification's impact amid Delhi's severe air pollution crisis and constitutional constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:25 IST
Legal Battle Ignites Over Classification of Air Purifiers in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A fresh legal struggle has emerged over the classification of air purifiers in Delhi, with a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking their designation as medical devices. On Friday, the Centre argued before the Delhi High Court that this move appears to be politically motivated rather than driven by genuine public interest.

Representatives for the Centre insisted that reclassifying these devices would increase regulatory burdens, potentially disrupting supply amid current market constraints. They further argued that decisions concerning GST rates should remain within the purview of the GST Council, as constitutionally mandated.

The court has scheduled further hearings for March 19, as various legal opinions weigh on whether air purifiers should receive tax reductions due to Delhi's severe air quality issues, while respecting the principles of cooperative federalism and separation of powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Pledges €620 Million for Syria's Post-War Recovery

EU Pledges €620 Million for Syria's Post-War Recovery

 Belgium
2
Mira-Bhayander's Transformative Civic Future: Fadnavis Outlines Ambitious Plans

Mira-Bhayander's Transformative Civic Future: Fadnavis Outlines Ambitious Pl...

 India
3
Praful Patel Dismisses Reconciliation, Backs BJP-NDA Leadership

Praful Patel Dismisses Reconciliation, Backs BJP-NDA Leadership

 India
4
Controversy over MBBS Program Cancellation at SMVDIME

Controversy over MBBS Program Cancellation at SMVDIME

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026