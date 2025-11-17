Consulate Worker Assaulted; Swift Justice Follows in Mumbai

A French consulate employee in Mumbai became a victim of molestation by a scooter-borne individual in the upscale Bandra area, according to a police statement on Monday.

The police swiftly arrested the suspect, Sunil Waghela, a 25-year-old scrap dealer from Dharavi, late Saturday night, less than 24 hours after the crime was reported.

Investigations revealed that the accused had been following the woman before the attack. Authorities used CCTV footage to track his movements and successfully laid a trap in Dharavi to secure his arrest.