Global Diplomacy Diaries: High-Profile Meetings and Visits

The international diplomatic scene is bustling with high-profile events and key meetings scheduled over the coming weeks. Diplomats, government officials, and heads of state from around the world are set to engage in discussions and collaborations across various sectors, including economy, defense, and climate change.

Significant events include the German Foreign Minister's tour of the Western Balkans, NATO Secretary General's discussions in Reykjavik, and the G20 Leaders' Summit in South Africa. Notably, the UN climate summit, COP30, is taking place in Belem, Brazil, gathering leaders to address climate issues.

As leaders converge in cities like Washington, Brussels, Tokyo, and beyond, the global agenda is packed with initiatives aimed at fostering multilateral cooperation and addressing pressing global challenges. These events signify a comprehensive effort toward enhancing international relations and policymaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)