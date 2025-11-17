Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Tetra Pack Liquor Sales Amid Trademark Dispute

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over liquor being sold in tetra packs, describing it as 'dangerous and deceiving' amid a trademark dispute between liquor giants John Distilleries and Allied Blenders. Former judge L Nageswara Rao has been appointed as mediator for an amicable settlement. The court also urged a review of tetra pack usage in the public interest.

The Supreme Court expressed alarm on Monday over the sale of liquor in tetra packs, calling such packaging 'dangerous and deceiving' during a hearing of a trademark dispute between two major liquor companies in the country.

Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted their surprise at the government's permission for liquor sales in such packs, which they believe could easily mislead parents and be brought into schools or colleges by students.

The court has tasked retired judge L Nageswara Rao as a mediator to resolve the ongoing trademark conflict related to the 'Original Choice' and 'Officer's Choice' whisky brands, emphasizing the need for a swift and amicable conclusion.

