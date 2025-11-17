Left Menu

Supreme Court To Hear Tamil Nadu's Plea on Vice-Chancellor Appointments

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea from the Tamil Nadu government against the Madras High Court's order suspending amendments that remove the governor's authority to appoint vice-chancellors. The case could intersect with a broader judgment on the governor's powers, expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:22 IST
Supreme Court To Hear Tamil Nadu's Plea on Vice-Chancellor Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for December 2 concerning the Tamil Nadu government's plea challenging a Madras High Court order. The order in question stayed amendments limiting the governor's authority to appoint university vice-chancellors.

The bench, including Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, initially considered sending the matter back to the high court. They aim to explore whether the upcoming Supreme Court judgment on the governor's powers might cover the issue.

Senior advocates for the Tamil Nadu government argue for urgency, citing numerous universities without leadership. The bench noted that aligning with the high court's view would have been beneficial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Mandates E-Transmission of Witness Statements for Video Conferencing

Supreme Court Mandates E-Transmission of Witness Statements for Video Confer...

 India
2
India's Export Downturn Amid High US Tariffs and Record Trade Deficit

India's Export Downturn Amid High US Tariffs and Record Trade Deficit

 India
3
Odisha BJP's Historic Triumph: Inside the Nuapada Bypoll Victory

Odisha BJP's Historic Triumph: Inside the Nuapada Bypoll Victory

 India
4
16th Finance Commission's Comprehensive Report Submitted to Indian Leadership

16th Finance Commission's Comprehensive Report Submitted to Indian Leadershi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025