Supreme Court To Hear Tamil Nadu's Plea on Vice-Chancellor Appointments
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea from the Tamil Nadu government against the Madras High Court's order suspending amendments that remove the governor's authority to appoint vice-chancellors. The case could intersect with a broader judgment on the governor's powers, expected soon.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for December 2 concerning the Tamil Nadu government's plea challenging a Madras High Court order. The order in question stayed amendments limiting the governor's authority to appoint university vice-chancellors.
The bench, including Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, initially considered sending the matter back to the high court. They aim to explore whether the upcoming Supreme Court judgment on the governor's powers might cover the issue.
Senior advocates for the Tamil Nadu government argue for urgency, citing numerous universities without leadership. The bench noted that aligning with the high court's view would have been beneficial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
