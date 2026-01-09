Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates Dialogue Over Discipline in Examination System

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized parental dialogue for students involved in exam malpractices. She encouraged understanding circumstances leading to cheating and stressed transparency in digital exams. Highlighting her experiences, she advocated for careful answer sheet evaluations and sensitivity to student performance to prevent distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:24 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates Dialogue Over Discipline in Examination System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has suggested involving parents of students caught in examination malpractices to better understand the reasons behind their actions.

In a meeting featuring a presentation by Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University about its digital exam system, Patel highlighted the importance of transparency and fairness, facilitated through CCTV monitoring in exam halls.

The Governor, drawing from her experiences, emphasized the role of dialogue in guiding students and called for stringent yet empathetic evaluation processes to prevent undue stress on students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Victory: JSW Soorma Club Edges Out Hyderabad Toofans in HIL Shootout

Thrilling Victory: JSW Soorma Club Edges Out Hyderabad Toofans in HIL Shooto...

 India
2
EU Secures Historic Trade Deal with South American Nations

EU Secures Historic Trade Deal with South American Nations

 Belgium
3
Sanae Takaichi's Strategic Election Gamble

Sanae Takaichi's Strategic Election Gamble

 Global
4
Europe in Chaos: Storm Goretti Unleashes Fury

Europe in Chaos: Storm Goretti Unleashes Fury

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026