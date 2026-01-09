Uttar Pradesh Governor Advocates Dialogue Over Discipline in Examination System

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has suggested involving parents of students caught in examination malpractices to better understand the reasons behind their actions.

In a meeting featuring a presentation by Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University about its digital exam system, Patel highlighted the importance of transparency and fairness, facilitated through CCTV monitoring in exam halls.

The Governor, drawing from her experiences, emphasized the role of dialogue in guiding students and called for stringent yet empathetic evaluation processes to prevent undue stress on students.

