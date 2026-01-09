Left Menu

Governor Returns Two Karnataka Bills Amid Ongoing Legislative Review

The Karnataka Legislature has seen two bills returned by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for further clarification, while 19 others have gained approval. Among them, a controversial hate speech bill is pending review and has stirred political debate. The proposed bills address caste quotas and temple authority structures.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has returned two pivotal bills passed by the Karnataka Legislature for further clarification, even as 19 others have been granted gubernatorial assent, according to a statement from Lok Bhavan.

Among those awaiting review is the contentious Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, which has provoked significant political debate, particularly from opposition BJP members.

The returned bills include the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-classification) Bill, which seeks to formalize the state's cast-based quota system, and amendments to the Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority, aimed at revisiting administrative criteria.

