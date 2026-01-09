Governor Returns Two Karnataka Bills Amid Ongoing Legislative Review

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has returned two pivotal bills passed by the Karnataka Legislature for further clarification, even as 19 others have been granted gubernatorial assent, according to a statement from Lok Bhavan.

Among those awaiting review is the contentious Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, which has provoked significant political debate, particularly from opposition BJP members.

The returned bills include the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-classification) Bill, which seeks to formalize the state's cast-based quota system, and amendments to the Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority, aimed at revisiting administrative criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)