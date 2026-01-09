Left Menu

Meta Powers AI Ambitions with Strategic Nuclear Deals

Meta has signed agreements with TerraPower, Oklo, and Vistra for nuclear power to support its AI data centers. These deals aim to add reliable energy, bolster the U.S. nuclear supply chain, and create jobs. The new power sources could supply up to 6.6 gigawatts of clean energy by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:49 IST
Meta Powers AI Ambitions with Strategic Nuclear Deals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tech giant Meta has fortified its AI capabilities through strategic nuclear agreements with TerraPower, Oklo, and Vistra. These partnerships aim to secure nuclear power for Meta's growing infrastructure. The deals emphasize clean energy expansion and aim to add up to 6.6 gigawatts to the grid by 2035.

The proposed expansion includes TerraPower's development of Natrium units, capable of producing substantial power, and Vistra's existing and envisioned capacities in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Meta is also collaborating with Oklo to build a power campus in Ohio.

The initiatives are part of Meta's ambitious plan to create a sustainable energy model for its data centers, aligning with a broader trend toward integrating conventional clean energy sources.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Mayor Accuses AAP of Disruption Over House Proceedings

Delhi Mayor Accuses AAP of Disruption Over House Proceedings

 India
2
House Help Arrested for Using Employer's Net Banking for Fraud

House Help Arrested for Using Employer's Net Banking for Fraud

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Mexico-US Relations Under Scrutiny

Diplomatic Tensions: Mexico-US Relations Under Scrutiny

 Global
4
Crisis Averted: ONGC’s Relentless Effort to Control Gas Well Blaze

Crisis Averted: ONGC’s Relentless Effort to Control Gas Well Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026