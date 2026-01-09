Meta Powers AI Ambitions with Strategic Nuclear Deals

Tech giant Meta has fortified its AI capabilities through strategic nuclear agreements with TerraPower, Oklo, and Vistra. These partnerships aim to secure nuclear power for Meta's growing infrastructure. The deals emphasize clean energy expansion and aim to add up to 6.6 gigawatts to the grid by 2035.

The proposed expansion includes TerraPower's development of Natrium units, capable of producing substantial power, and Vistra's existing and envisioned capacities in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Meta is also collaborating with Oklo to build a power campus in Ohio.

The initiatives are part of Meta's ambitious plan to create a sustainable energy model for its data centers, aligning with a broader trend toward integrating conventional clean energy sources.