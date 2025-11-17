College Students Nabbed for Robbery
Two college students, Abhishek and Chethan, were arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewelry and Rs 85,000 from their neighbor. The police recovered 60 grams of gold. The theft was reported by a woman suspecting someone familiar. The investigation quickly identified the students as the culprits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chikkaballapur | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:10 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling development, two college students have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in a theft case, according to police statements issued on Monday.
The accused, identified as Abhishek, an MBA student, and Chethan, an aerospace engineering student at a private college, are both aged 21 and were taken into custody on Sunday.
Authorities disclosed the recovery of 60 grams of gold, following a complaint lodged by a woman suspecting the theft of a gold chain and Rs 85,000 from her residence. The investigation led to the arrest of the two students, shedding light on the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam Police's Double Strike: Morphine & Heroin Haul
Cardamom Heist Busted: Delhi Police Recovers Rs 3 Crore Consignment
Daring Escape: Kidnapping Suspect Flees Police Custody
High Court to Decide Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Documents Case
Rowdy Gaines' Golden Swimming Tips for Older Swimmers Returning to the Pool