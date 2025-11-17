College Students Nabbed for Robbery

In a startling development, two college students have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in a theft case, according to police statements issued on Monday.

The accused, identified as Abhishek, an MBA student, and Chethan, an aerospace engineering student at a private college, are both aged 21 and were taken into custody on Sunday.

Authorities disclosed the recovery of 60 grams of gold, following a complaint lodged by a woman suspecting the theft of a gold chain and Rs 85,000 from her residence. The investigation led to the arrest of the two students, shedding light on the crime.

