College Students Nabbed for Robbery

Two college students, Abhishek and Chethan, were arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewelry and Rs 85,000 from their neighbor. The police recovered 60 grams of gold. The theft was reported by a woman suspecting someone familiar. The investigation quickly identified the students as the culprits.

In a startling development, two college students have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in a theft case, according to police statements issued on Monday.

The accused, identified as Abhishek, an MBA student, and Chethan, an aerospace engineering student at a private college, are both aged 21 and were taken into custody on Sunday.

Authorities disclosed the recovery of 60 grams of gold, following a complaint lodged by a woman suspecting the theft of a gold chain and Rs 85,000 from her residence. The investigation led to the arrest of the two students, shedding light on the crime.

