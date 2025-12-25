Student vandalism for 'reel' at Haryana college grabs police attention

A government college in Nuh is under scanner since a video emerged on social media showing its students vandalising the college chairs and tables with hammers.

The video, a reel, showed students throwing chairs kept in a workshop to the tune of a Mewati song, breaking them with iron hammers and trying to damage machines.

The 'content' that was titled Mewati Future Engineer was shot at the Government Polytechnic College in Malb village in Nuh.

As it happened, no one from the college seems to have chanced upon the vandalism as it went underway, as no one stopped the students.

The matter came to the college authority when the video spread from social media to mainstream media.

Principal Rahish said that the chairs seen in the video were already worn out, and the students were using them for a reel, ''which is wrong.'' He said the students will be identified and disciplinary action will be taken against them.

Police spokesperson Krishan Kumar said the college administration told them the vandalism was meant as content for a social media reel.

