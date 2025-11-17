Ramaphosa Swears In New Minister and Deputy Minister at Union Buildings

President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally sworn into office two newly appointed members of the National Executive during a ceremony held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, marking both a constitutional milestone and a moment of warmth rarely seen in government proceedings.

A Historic and Light-Hearted Moment

Opening the ceremony, President Ramaphosa drew warm laughter from those gathered as he pointed out the presence of an infant — a first in the history of swearing-in ceremonies at the Union Buildings.

“This indeed is a very special swearing in… because of that little baby in attendance. It is the very first time we swear in people and there is a little baby in attendance,” the President remarked, setting a relaxed and memorable tone for the event.

Family members of the incoming officials attended the ceremony, turning what is typically a formal occasion into a celebration that blended professionalism with personal pride.

Willem Aucamp Appointed Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment

Willem Abraham Stephanus Aucamp was the first to take his oath as the new Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment. His appointment was made in accordance with Section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution, which empowers the President to appoint Ministers to the National Executive.

Reading from the signed Presidential Act, Ramaphosa stated:

“In terms of the powers vested in me by Section 91(2) of the Constitution… I have decided to appoint Mr Willem Abraham Stephanus Aucamp as Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.”

Aucamp now takes on one of South Africa’s most complex portfolios — a department central to environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, climate-change response, ocean economy management, and the forestry sector’s role in rural employment creation.

His appointment comes at a time when issues such as climate resilience, illegal fishing, waste management, pollution control, and sustainable development remain pressing national priorities. The Ministry is also integral to implementing South Africa’s commitments under international climate agreements and overseeing reforms in environmental governance.

Alexandra Abrahams Sworn In as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

Following Aucamp’s oath, Alexandra Lilian Amelia Abrahams was sworn in as the new Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, appointed under Section 93(1)(a) of the Constitution.

President Ramaphosa praised her appointment, reading:

“I have decided to appoint Ms Alexandra Lilian Amelia Abrahams as Deputy Minister in the portfolio of Trade, Industry and Competition.”

Abrahams joins the department at a pivotal time, as South Africa intensifies its efforts to boost industrialisation, expand export competitiveness, strengthen manufacturing, and drive transformation across the economy. The portfolio plays a leading role in investment attraction, industrial policy implementation, consumer protection, black industrialist development, and small enterprise support.

Her role will include supporting the Minister in navigating global trade shifts, strengthening domestic economic sectors, and helping advance South Africa’s reindustrialisation agenda.

Ceremony Led by the Judiciary

The proceedings were presided over by Acting Deputy Judge President Sulet Potterill of the Gauteng High Court, reflecting the constitutional significance of the event. Members of the judiciary, senior government officials, and media representatives attended the ceremony, underscoring the transparency and solemnity associated with appointments to the National Executive.

A Special Moment on the President’s Birthday

The swearing-in took place on President Ramaphosa’s birthday, adding an extra layer of celebration to the occasion. After the official proceedings, the President posed for photographs with the newly appointed officials and their families, exchanging warm congratulations and birthday wishes.

The ceremony highlighted not only the importance of leadership renewal within the executive but also the human dimension of public service — a reminder that the people who step into these critical roles do so with the support of families, communities, and fellow citizens.

As the new appointees assume their duties, they join the National Executive at a crucial moment in South Africa’s governance cycle — one that demands stability, accountability, and effective policy implementation across all sectors.