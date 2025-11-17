Burglary Bust: Rs 46.45 Lakh Recovered in Latur
Police in Latur apprehended two suspects, recovering stolen goods worth Rs 46.45 lakh. The arrests led to solving 15 cases of theft involving tractors, motorcycles, and break-ins. Pradeep Vishnu Yashwante and Shyam Omkar Jamadar, along with an accomplice, were captured following a tip-off, officials reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Latur police arrested two suspected burglars, leading to the recovery of stolen articles valued at Rs 46.45 lakh.
The arrests of Pradeep Vishnu Yashwante from Beed and Shyam Omkar Jamadar from Bidar were made based on an informed tip-off, according to law enforcement officials.
Authorities seized cash, tractors, motorcycles, and linked the suspects to additional thefts, including five tractors and multiple break-ins, resolving 15 cases.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Airport Chaos: Man with Knife Arrested at Bengaluru Airport
Rajasthan ATS Busts Drug Rings: Major Seizures and Arrests in Strategic Operations
NIA Cracks Down on Red Fort Blast Co-conspirators with Second Arrest
Telugu Film Industry Strikes Back: Mastermind Behind 65 Piracy Websites Arrested
Swift Justice: Stolen Pumps Recovered in Maharashtra