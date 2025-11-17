Burglary Bust: Rs 46.45 Lakh Recovered in Latur

In a significant breakthrough, Latur police arrested two suspected burglars, leading to the recovery of stolen articles valued at Rs 46.45 lakh.

The arrests of Pradeep Vishnu Yashwante from Beed and Shyam Omkar Jamadar from Bidar were made based on an informed tip-off, according to law enforcement officials.

Authorities seized cash, tractors, motorcycles, and linked the suspects to additional thefts, including five tractors and multiple break-ins, resolving 15 cases.