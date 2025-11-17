Controversial Jain Trust Property Sale Cancelled by Pune Court

The Pune civil court recently nullified a contentious sale deed concerning a coveted property owned by a Jain trust. The decision followed a request from both the trustee and builder, amidst staunch opposition from the Jain community.

The court ordered relevant sub-registrars to adjust official records, rendering the agreement dated May 15, 2025, effectively void. This property, located in the prestigious Model Colony, has a boarding facility and a temple.

Initially bought by Gokhale Landmarks LLP for Rs 311 crore, the deal was halted midstream due to community resistance, leading both parties to seek a legal cancellation. The charity commissioner also supported this resolution.