Controversial Jain Trust Property Sale Cancelled by Pune Court

A Pune civil court has nullified a contentious sale deed involving a Jain trust's property. This decision came after protests from the Jain community led both the trustee and builder to request cancellation. The property, meant for a hostel and temple, was partially paid for, but opposition halted the deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:59 IST
  • India

The Pune civil court recently nullified a contentious sale deed concerning a coveted property owned by a Jain trust. The decision followed a request from both the trustee and builder, amidst staunch opposition from the Jain community.

The court ordered relevant sub-registrars to adjust official records, rendering the agreement dated May 15, 2025, effectively void. This property, located in the prestigious Model Colony, has a boarding facility and a temple.

Initially bought by Gokhale Landmarks LLP for Rs 311 crore, the deal was halted midstream due to community resistance, leading both parties to seek a legal cancellation. The charity commissioner also supported this resolution.

