Tragedy Strikes: Indian Umrah Pilgrims in Saudi Bus Accident

A tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia resulted in the death of 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims. Jharkhand State Minority Commission chairman, Hedayatullah Khan, has expressed grief and urged the Centre to support the victims' families. Prime Minister Modi and other leaders have extended condolences.

Updated: 17-11-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:05 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Indian Umrah Pilgrims in Saudi Bus Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident in the early hours of Monday saw 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims lose their lives in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia. Jharkhand State Minority Commission chairman, Hedayatullah Khan, spoke of the wave of shock sweeping the nation, extending his condolences to the impacted families.

The pilgrims, primarily from Telangana, were victims of a collision involving their bus and a fuel tanker near Madina. Despite the tragic loss, senior Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have reached out to offer their condolences and ensure the victims' families receive necessary support.

Efforts are underway by the Indian embassy in Riyadh to coordinate with Saudi officials. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi addressed the incident on 'X', expressing his sorrow and wishing those injured a swift recovery.

