Negligence Leads to Tragic Elevator Incident in Jammu Hospital

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has officially intervened following reports of negligence at a Jammu super speciality hospital, where a malfunctioning lift resulted in the tragic death of a 58-year-old woman. The NHRC has demanded a detailed report from the J&K administration and police within two weeks.

The disturbing incident involved the lift unexpectedly moving at high speed as the victim stepped in, causing critical injuries. She fought for her life in the ICU for five days before succumbing. Relatives have blamed hospital authorities for the absence of a lift operator or security guard and failing to post warnings about the lift's technical issues.

This incident, reported on November 6, took approximately 15 minutes for the victim to be rescued from the elevator. The NHRC states that if these allegations are true, significant human rights violations have occurred, prompting their swift demand for answers from the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)