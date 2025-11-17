Left Menu

Negligence Leads to Tragic Elevator Incident in Jammu Hospital

The National Human Rights Commission issued notices to Jammu and Kashmir's administration and police over neglecting lift maintenance at a super speciality hospital, leading to a woman's death. The malfunctioning elevator allegedly lacked warning signs and staff presence, raising serious human rights concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:29 IST
Negligence Leads to Tragic Elevator Incident in Jammu Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has officially intervened following reports of negligence at a Jammu super speciality hospital, where a malfunctioning lift resulted in the tragic death of a 58-year-old woman. The NHRC has demanded a detailed report from the J&K administration and police within two weeks.

The disturbing incident involved the lift unexpectedly moving at high speed as the victim stepped in, causing critical injuries. She fought for her life in the ICU for five days before succumbing. Relatives have blamed hospital authorities for the absence of a lift operator or security guard and failing to post warnings about the lift's technical issues.

This incident, reported on November 6, took approximately 15 minutes for the victim to be rescued from the elevator. The NHRC states that if these allegations are true, significant human rights violations have occurred, prompting their swift demand for answers from the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
German Navy Secures Canadian Combat Management System

German Navy Secures Canadian Combat Management System

 Global
2
Indiana Stand-Your-Ground Case Sparks Debate

Indiana Stand-Your-Ground Case Sparks Debate

 United States
3
Decline in International Students: Impact on U.S. Colleges and Economy

Decline in International Students: Impact on U.S. Colleges and Economy

 Global
4
Global Climate Talks: Bridging Gaps Amid Rising Tensions

Global Climate Talks: Bridging Gaps Amid Rising Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025