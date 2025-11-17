UN Faces Pivotal Vote on Gaza Stabilisation and Palestinian Statehood
The UN Security Council is scheduled to vote on a US proposal to establish a stabilisation force in Gaza and consider a pathway to Palestinian independence. Russia's counterproposal, however, may obstruct progress. The vote is crucial for maintaining current ceasefires and involves multiple nations in the potential peacekeeping effort.
The UN Security Council prepares for a consequential vote on a US-backed plan aimed at stabilizing Gaza and potentially laying groundwork for a Palestinian state. Russia's alternative proposal poses a threat to an otherwise unified international effort.
The vote is decisive in maintaining the tenuous ceasefire following extensive conflict between Israel and Hamas. Nations poised to contribute to a stabilization force await the UN's endorsement for their deployment.
Diplomats express optimism that Russia and China might abstain, owing to relationships with involved Muslim-majority nations. However, Russia's stance remains uncertain, causing apprehension about its veto power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany Resumes Arms Sales to Israel Amid Ceasefire in Gaza
Germany Resumes Arms Sales to Israel Amid Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid Conditions
Germany Resumes Weapon Sales to Israel Amid Ceasefire Maintenance
US Urges UNSC to Back Trump's 'Board of Peace' for Fragile Gaza Ceasefire
Hostage Body Handover Amid Ceasefire Tensions