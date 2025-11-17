UN Faces Pivotal Vote on Gaza Stabilisation and Palestinian Statehood

The UN Security Council prepares for a consequential vote on a US-backed plan aimed at stabilizing Gaza and potentially laying groundwork for a Palestinian state. Russia's alternative proposal poses a threat to an otherwise unified international effort.

The vote is decisive in maintaining the tenuous ceasefire following extensive conflict between Israel and Hamas. Nations poised to contribute to a stabilization force await the UN's endorsement for their deployment.

Diplomats express optimism that Russia and China might abstain, owing to relationships with involved Muslim-majority nations. However, Russia's stance remains uncertain, causing apprehension about its veto power.

