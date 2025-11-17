Deadly Workplace Altercation: Colleague Bludgeoned in Mumbai

In an early morning tragedy, a 39-year-old worker from Gujarat, Ramesh Hajaji Chaudhary, was brutally beaten to death by a colleague at a private steel factory in Mumbai.

The attack unfolded between 1 and 1:30 a.m. at Sentec Coated Steels Pvt Ltd, located in the Girgaon area, according to police reports.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Suraj Sanjay Mandal, allegedly used a wooden stool and fire extinguisher to fatally assault Chaudhary, who was declared dead at the scene. The motive of the attack is yet to be determined, and police have filed a murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

