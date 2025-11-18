Left Menu

Lil Nas X's Court Drama: Grammy Winner in Legal Battle

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X appeared in court for charges related to an August arrest for allegedly assaulting police. He pled not guilty and faces up to five years if convicted. A preliminary hearing is set for March 12, with his lawyer looking forward to a positive resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 00:31 IST
Lil Nas X

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X, known for his hit 'Old Town Road,' appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday. The proceedings were related to his August arrest and charges of assaulting police officers.

The artist, whose real name is Montero Hill, missed a previous court date due to being in inpatient treatment. On Monday, he pled not guilty to four felony charges, including assaulting police officers.

The judge ordered him to return to court on March 12 for a preliminary hearing. The musician's legal team remains optimistic about the case's outcome, and the prosecution notes a possible five-year sentence if convicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

