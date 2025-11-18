Lil Nas X's Court Drama: Grammy Winner in Legal Battle

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X, known for his hit 'Old Town Road,' appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday. The proceedings were related to his August arrest and charges of assaulting police officers.

The artist, whose real name is Montero Hill, missed a previous court date due to being in inpatient treatment. On Monday, he pled not guilty to four felony charges, including assaulting police officers.

The judge ordered him to return to court on March 12 for a preliminary hearing. The musician's legal team remains optimistic about the case's outcome, and the prosecution notes a possible five-year sentence if convicted.

