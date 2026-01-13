Left Menu

Acciaierie d'Italia Battles for Billions: Steel Giant's Legal Clash with ArcelorMittal

Acciaierie d’Italia is seeking €7 billion in damages from former owner ArcelorMittal, alleging mismanagement. The Italian government, now seeking a new buyer, has filed a complaint indicating financial misalignment attributed to ArcelorMittal's strategies. Two main bidders, from Azerbaijan and India, expressed interest in the struggling steelmaker amidst economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 02:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 02:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The state-appointed administrators of Acciaierie d'Italia, the Italian steelmaker formerly known as ILVA, are claiming €7 billion in damages from ArcelorMittal, alleging strategic financial mismanagement.

As the government searches for a new buyer, a lawsuit has been filed in a Milan court accusing ArcelorMittal of systematically diverting financial resources to its parent company, according to the Financial Times.

Despite receiving interest from several bidders, challenges persist for ADI, as it grapples with rising energy costs and weak demand, posing significant risks for Italy's manufacturing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

