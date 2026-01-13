Acciaierie d'Italia Battles for Billions: Steel Giant's Legal Clash with ArcelorMittal

The state-appointed administrators of Acciaierie d'Italia, the Italian steelmaker formerly known as ILVA, are claiming €7 billion in damages from ArcelorMittal, alleging strategic financial mismanagement.

As the government searches for a new buyer, a lawsuit has been filed in a Milan court accusing ArcelorMittal of systematically diverting financial resources to its parent company, according to the Financial Times.

Despite receiving interest from several bidders, challenges persist for ADI, as it grapples with rising energy costs and weak demand, posing significant risks for Italy's manufacturing sector.

