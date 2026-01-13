Left Menu

Senator Mark Kelly's Legal Battle Against Pentagon Censure

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly has filed a lawsuit against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, alleging that proceedings to demote him from his retired Navy captain rank violated his free speech rights. The lawsuit challenges the Pentagon's actions as unconstitutional, following Kelly's public condemnation of unlawful military orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 02:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 02:11 IST
Senator Mark Kelly's Legal Battle Against Pentagon Censure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly has taken legal action against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, asserting that the Pentagon's move to demote him infringed upon his First Amendment rights. The lawsuit, presented in federal court, argues that Kelly's criticism of unlawful orders led to retaliatory actions.

The legal challenge seeks to halt Hegseth's review and declare it unlawful. Officials from the Pentagon have not provided comments on the matter. The dispute arose after Kelly's video, urging troops to reject illegal orders, faced condemnation from Hegseth, who issued a censure letter in January.

Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain and former astronaut, contends that the Defense Department's actions aim to silence military personnel critical of leadership decisions. This lawsuit emerges amidst ongoing tensions within the Pentagon, highlighted by leadership changes during former President Donald Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

 Global
2
Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

 United States
3
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global
4
Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Surge

Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Sur...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026