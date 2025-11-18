Indiana Stand-Your-Ground Case Sparks Debate

The controversial use of Indiana's stand-your-ground law has come under scrutiny after an Indianapolis homeowner was charged with voluntary manslaughter for killing a house cleaner who accidentally visited the wrong house. The man, Curt Anderson, is facing serious legal challenges, with potential penalties including a substantial prison term and a hefty fine.

The victim, Maria Florinda Rios Perez De Velasquez, a Guatemalan immigrant, was found dead on the porch of the Whitestown home. Her husband recounted how he was with her during the incident and was unaware she'd been shot until she collapsed, bleeding.

This case mirrors similar situations in other states and raises critical questions about the application and limits of self-defense laws in the U.S. Legal experts point out that public access to private property for legitimate purposes cannot justify lethal force, especially in cases absent of imminent threat.

