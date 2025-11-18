Judges Question Exclusion of Expert Testimony in Tylenol-Autism Lawsuits

In a significant legal development, a U.S. appeals court is reevaluating the dismissal of more than 500 lawsuits that allege a controversial link between the widely used painkiller Tylenol and autism in children. The focus of the scrutiny is whether expert testimonies from plaintiffs were improperly excluded by the judge handling the case against Kenvue, Tylenol's manufacturer.

During the proceedings, which took place in Manhattan, the three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals examined the procedural fairness of the earlier ruling. This comes nearly two months after allegations against Kenvue resurfaced, as top health officials and former President Donald Trump associated Tylenol use with autism.

As the courtroom discussions unfolded, Kenvue's shares experienced volatility, plunging more than 5% during the hearing, and closing over 3% down by the afternoon. The decision of the court could significantly impact both the legal standing of the lawsuits and the financial health of the company.