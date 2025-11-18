Legal Clash Over Mask Ban: Federal vs. State Powers

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched legal action against California's recent legislation prohibiting federal law enforcement officers from wearing masks while on duty. Signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in September, the law aims to curb masking by both local and federal officers amid heightened immigration enforcement.

The Justice Department argues that the law is unconstitutional, citing the intergovernmental immunity doctrine. They claim it could expose federal officers to new legal threats, especially as state officials vow to target and disrupt federal activities, notably immigration enforcement efforts.

Response from California officials has been swift. Attorney General Rob Bonta has pledged to review the legal challenge, while the state's representative, Diana Crofts-Pelayo, asserted a court showdown. Bonta criticized the legislation's potential to blur the line between law enforcers and criminals during critical operations.

