Hyderabad Gets New Logistics Training Centre to Power India’s Future Workforce

India’s logistics sector received a major boost with the inauguration of the Centre of Logistics Training for Excellence at the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), Hyderabad, by Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Education. The launch marks a significant step in advancing technology-driven, industry-ready skilling for one of India’s most rapidly expanding sectors.

As India’s logistics industry enters a decade of unprecedented transformation—driven by the National Logistics Policy, PM Gati Shakti, and heavy investments in multimodal infrastructure—the need for a modern, digitally empowered workforce has never been greater.

“India Needs a Future-Ready Logistics Workforce”: Shri Jayant Chaudhary

During the inaugural ceremony, Shri Jayant Chaudhary emphasized the critical role skilled manpower will play in sustaining India’s logistics transformation.

“India’s logistics sector is entering a high-growth decade… but this transformation can only be sustained if we build a workforce that is as modern and future-ready as the systems we are creating.”

He noted that logistics is evolving rapidly due to:

Automation

Digital supply chains

Smart warehousing

Electric mobility and new vehicle technologies

E-commerce expansion

Integrated multimodal transport

To keep pace, India must build a skilled, agile and innovative workforce capable of operating advanced systems and managing complex supply chains.

A New Benchmark for Logistics Skilling in India

Shri Chaudhary praised the Hyderabad centre as a model for the next generation of logistics skilling, stating that such Centres of Excellence must be:

Technology-led

Industry-designed

Operationally relevant

Deeply aligned with future market needs

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equipping lakhs of young Indians with the expertise required to strengthen India’s global competitiveness in logistics.

“Skilled professionals will be the backbone of India's logistics leadership,” he added.

Redington Foundation and LSC: Driving Innovation in Logistics Training

The new Centre of Excellence has been established by the Redington Foundation—the CSR arm of Redington Ltd.—in collaboration with the Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC).

A Proven Model from Chennai

The Hyderabad centre builds on the success of the Centre of Logistics Training for Excellence in Chennai, launched in January 2024. Over the past year, the Chennai centre has become a national benchmark, having:

Trained unemployed youth and working professionals

Integrated advanced AR/VR modules

Deployed industry-grade simulators

Formed partnerships with leading industry and academic institutions

Achieved strong performance in job readiness and industry alignment

The proven effectiveness of Chennai’s model paved the way for the expansion to Hyderabad.

Industry Voices: Technology Will Lead the Future of Logistics

R. Venkatesh, Global Chief Sustainability Officer at Redington Ltd., highlighted the transformative impact of the Chennai centre:

“Technology-enabled learning can transform the employability of India’s logistics workforce… With Hyderabad, we deepen that commitment using world-class simulators, digital tools and industry-relevant training.”

He stressed that the ultimate goal is to create a future-ready talent pool that meets the demands of an increasingly technology-driven logistics and supply chain ecosystem.

State-of-the-Art Training Facilities in Hyderabad

The new Centre of Logistics Training for Excellence in Hyderabad brings enhanced infrastructure and learning capabilities, making it one of India’s most advanced logistics skilling facilities.

Key Features:

1. Simulation Labs

Truck driving simulators

Warehouse management simulators

Forklift operation systems

These provide realistic, hands-on experience for learners.

2. Industry 4.0–Aligned Curriculum

Developed jointly by LSC and industry experts, the curriculum integrates:

Digital supply chain systems

Warehouse automation

IoT-based logistics

AI-driven tracking and routing

Sustainable mobility practices

3. Job-Ready, Practical Training

Learners are trained to operate and manage real-world logistics operations—boosting employability and placement potential.

4. Focus on Telangana’s Youth

The centre aims to strengthen the talent pipeline needed to support Telangana’s booming:

Warehousing industry

E-commerce operations

Pharma logistics

Manufacturing supply chains

Strengthening India’s National Skilling Architecture

The launch of the Hyderabad Centre reinforces MSDE’s broader mission to establish sector-specific Centres of Excellence across India. These Centres:

Enhance industry capabilities

Improve national competitiveness

Boost youth employability

Prepare India for Industry 4.0 transformations

Support PM Gati Shakti’s logistics goals

The Ministry’s vision is to build a globally competitive workforce capable of powering India’s next phase of economic growth.

The inauguration of the Centre of Logistics Training for Excellence, Hyderabad, marks a transformative step in building a modern, technically skilled logistics workforce for India. With advanced simulators, digital learning tools and an industry-aligned curriculum, the centre is poised to elevate the region’s talent pool and accelerate national logistics development.

As India marches toward becoming a global logistics leader, such Centres of Excellence will serve as essential pillars of innovation, capability building and economic opportunity.