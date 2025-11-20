2 held as Ludhiana Police busts ISI-backed terror module; accused injured in exchange of fire

Police in Punjab's Ludhiana on Thursday claimed they have busted a multi-state gangster-terror module, allegedly backed by Pakistan's spy agency ISI, following an exchange of fire in which two accused were injured.

One of the accused was critically injured, officials said.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the two had opened fire when they were intercepted in Ludhiana following information that they were roaming in the area. Two grenades and five sophisticated pistols were among the items seized from them.

According to police, the duo was tasked with throwing grenades at designated places to cause unrest.

In a post on X, the Ludhiana police said, ''In a major breakthrough, Ludhiana Police busted Pakistan's ISI-backed multi-state gangster-terror Module; links with Lawrence Bishnoi gang uncovered. Two shot at, one critically injured.'' It said that an FIR has been registered at the Jodhewal Police Station in Ludhiana under the Explosives Act and Arms Act, and an investigation was underway to explore their links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Sharma said police had earlier busted a terror module and arrested three people who hailed from Punjab, Haryana and Bihar.

''Three other accused (who) have (already) been arrested, out of which one accused with links to one Pawan, who is the brother of Harry, who carried out firing on the house of Salman Khan in Mumbai, has been arrested too.

''In total, two Chinese 86P hand grenades, five sophisticated pistols and more than 40 rounds (of bullets) were recovered,'' the Ludhiana Police further mentioned in the post.

According to police officials, every member of the module was given a different task and a Pakistan-based handler used to call them from a virtual number.

Giving details about the two accused who were injured in the exchange of fire, Sharma said their handler had told these two that there would be an exchange of grenades at a particular spot, and after collecting them, they had to hurl those at designated places so that it would cause casualties.

However, those who were to hand over the grenades to them had already been arrested by police, he said, adding, ''We had laid a trap and when they were challenged they opened fire at the police party... Some bullets hit a police vehicle.

The Ludhiana police commissioner said police fired in the air first and then in exchange of fire, the two accused suffered bullet injuries, of which one was critically injured. Both were immediately taken to a hospital, he said.

