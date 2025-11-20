Left Menu

Man arrested for murder of 75-year-old woman

PTI | Nanded | Updated: 20-11-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 22:48 IST
Man arrested for murder of 75-year-old woman
A man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a 75-year-old woman at Dhage Pimpalgaon in the district earlier this month, police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Ganesh Narayan Dhage (24).

Ahilyabai Masaji Dhage, the victim, was found lying unconscious in the field where she was working on the morning of November 3, and died at hospital. Autopsy revealed that she had been strangulated.

As per the police, the accused killed the woman due a dispute over matters related to farming. Further probe was on.

