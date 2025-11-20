Left Menu

J-K: Police search lockers of doctors, students at hospitals in Doda, Bhaderwah

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-11-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 23:12 IST
J-K: Police search lockers of doctors, students at hospitals in Doda, Bhaderwah
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Wednesday carried out extensive search of lockers belonging to doctors, staff and students at the Government Medical College in Doda and Sub-District Hospital in Bhaderwah amid heightened security concerns in the region.

The move follows the recent arrest of doctors in a major terror case and the recovery of arms and ammunition, including an AK rifle, from the locker of a doctor at Government Medical College in Anantnag on November 8, officials said.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Doda, and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Bhaderwah.

''During the exercise, personal lockers of doctors and other designated staff areas were inspected meticulously,'' officials said, adding that medical personnel were clearly instructed not to store any unlawful or prohibited material in their lockers or within hospital premises.

Nothing incriminating or suspicious was recovered during the search.

Police said the exercise was part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen security, maintain law and order, and ensure strict adherence to safety protocols in key institutions across the district.

Doda Police reiterated its commitment to ensuring public safety and maintaining a secure and accountable environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UN remains indispensable; needs to be more representative, responsive: Tharoor

UN remains indispensable; needs to be more representative, responsive: Tharo...

 India
2
Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Global
3
Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

 Thailand
4
Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025