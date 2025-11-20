Left Menu

Man wanted in 25-year-old assault case held

A man accused of assaulting a person 25 years ago in central Mumbai, was arrested in western Maharashtras Satara district on Thursday, police said. The accused, identified as Vilas Ganpat Ghorpade, was apprehended on November 18, an official said.Ghorpade and his aide had assaulted a person at Kalachowki in central Mumbai in 2000.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 23:27 IST
A man accused of assaulting a person 25 years ago in central Mumbai, was arrested in western Maharashtra's Satara district on Thursday, police said. The accused, identified as Vilas Ganpat Ghorpade, was apprehended on November 18, an official said.

Ghorpade and his aide had assaulted a person at Kalachowki in central Mumbai in 2000. He was absconding since the incident, while the police had arrested his aide.

The court had issued a warrant against Ghorpade, the official said, adding that a drive was launched for his arrest.

Police recently got information that he was staying in Satara to evade arrest, following which a team of investigators went there and apprehended Ghorpade, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

