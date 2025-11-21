Left Menu

Elderly woman mauled to death by leopard in Uttarakhand's Pauri

Officials said Devi was accompanied by her daughter-in-law and other women at the time of the attack, but the leopard struck so swiftly that no one had a chance to intervene, and she died on the spot.

Elderly woman mauled to death by leopard in Uttarakhand's Pauri
A woman was mauled to death by a leopard on Thursday here, officials said.

The incident occurred in Koti village, where Ginni Devi (65) had gone to cut grass about 300 meters from her home at around 4 pm. She was suddenly attacked by a leopard lying in wait. Officials said Devi was accompanied by her daughter-in-law and other women at the time of the attack, but the leopard struck so swiftly that no one had a chance to intervene, and she died on the spot. Devi's daughter-in-law fainted at the scene due to the shock of the attack.

Officials have urged villagers to take precautions, avoid going into the forest or isolated areas alone, and immediately report any suspicious activity.

The attack has caused panic among the villagers, and they have demanded concrete action from the administration. Meanwhile, videos of leopards roaming in other areas of Pauri district have emerged, further increasing anxiety among the locals.

Divisional Forest Officer of Garhwal Forest Division, Abhimanyu Singh, said forest personnel have been deployed for security purposes, and steps are being taken to install cages and other measures to control the leopard threat.

