Thirteen people treated for smoke inhalation after COP30 venue fire

Thirteen people were treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at the COP30 veneue in Belem, Brazil on Thursday, organisers said in a statement.

"Earlier today, a fire broke out in the Blue Zone of the COP30 venue in Belém. The fire department and UN security officers responded swiftly, and the fire was controlled in approximately six minutes. People were evacuated safely," the statement said.

"Thirteen individuals were treated on site for smoke inhalation. Their condition is being monitored, and appropriate medical support has been provided."

