Left Menu

Money laundering networks lead from Britain to Russia, UK says

A billion-dollar money laundering network that operated across Britain bought a controlling stake in a Kyrgyzstani bank to facilitate sanctions evasion and support Russia's war in Ukraine, Britain's National Crime Agency said on Friday. In an update to an international investigation into Russian money laundering networks, dubbed "Operation Destabilise", the NCA said it was highlighting the scale of networks it was disrupting that convert cash from street crime into cryptocurrency and tie the local drugs trade to organised and state-sponsored crime.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 05:32 IST
Money laundering networks lead from Britain to Russia, UK says

A billion-dollar money laundering network that operated across Britain bought a controlling stake in a Kyrgyzstani bank to facilitate sanctions evasion and support Russia's war in Ukraine, Britain's National Crime Agency said on Friday.

In an update to an international investigation into Russian money laundering networks, dubbed "Operation Destabilise", the NCA said it was highlighting the scale of networks it was disrupting that convert cash from street crime into cryptocurrency and tie the local drugs trade to organised and state-sponsored crime. The NCA and the U.S. Treasury Department last December cast a spotlight on TGR and Smart, two networks they said were used by rich Russians to evade sanctions and which London said laundered cash for drug traffickers, criminals and spies in a "cash-for-crypto" swap.

PHASE TWO OF OPERATION DESTABILISE In a global crackdown, the NCA and its enforcement partners in countries such as the U.S., France, Spain and Ireland have arrested 128 to date. More than 25 million pounds ($33 million) has been seized in cash and cryptocurrency in Britain alone to date, the NCA said.

The U.S. Treasury said last December it had imposed sanctions on members of the groups, which it said helped elite Russians use cryptocurrency to evade sanctions imposed after the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The NCA said TGR was linked to the purchase of a majority stake in Keremet Bank, a Kyrgyzstani lender sanctioned by the United States. The U.S. Treasury said in January that the sale by the Kyrgyzstani finance ministry was intended to "create a sanctions evasion hub" for Russian trade payments.

Keremet Bank has said it would challenge the decision. The NCA said the stake in Keremet Bank, which it believes facilitated cross-border payments that supported companies involved in Russian sectors such as defence, aerospace and technology, was held by a company linked to George Rossi.

U.S. and British authorities believe Rossi, a Ukrainian national who has been sanctioned by the U.S., heads TGR. Reuters was unable to contact Rossi.

"Today we can reveal the sheer scale at which these networks operate and draw a line between crimes in our communities, sophisticated organised criminals and state sponsored activity," said Sal Melki, NCA's deputy director for economic crime. ($1 = 0.7639 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Global
2
Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

 Thailand
3
Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

 Japan
4
Social media can't make or break your day: Sania Mirza's advice on handling trolls

Social media can't make or break your day: Sania Mirza's advice on handling ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025