PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - November 21

- Starmer expected to approve China's 'mega' embassy in London - Citigroup names new CFO as part of business overhaul

- UK government will buy tech to boost AI sector in 100 million-pound growth push - Blackstone targets 1 billion-pound sale of Birmingham's NEC

Overview - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to approve China's plan for a massive embassy near the Tower of London, despite rising tensions over alleged espionage attempts. - Citigroup has appointed Gonzalo Luchetti as chief financial officer, effective March, replacing Mark Mason. The move is part of CEO Jane Fraser's sweeping restructuring, which includes merging Citi's retail banking operations with its wealth management divisio,n with 20,000 job cuts expected.

- UK pledges 100 million pounds ($130.81 million) to buy British-made AI chips under a "first customer" scheme to spur growth and position itself as a global leader in AI. - Blackstone plans to sell Birmingham's NEC events complex for about 1 billion pounds after refinancing, marking another UK leisure exit for the private equity group.

