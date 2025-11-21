UP: Car driver penalised Rs 10,000 for blocking ambulance carrying critical patient

A car driver has been fined Rs 10,000 after a purported video of him refusing to give way to a government ambulance carrying a critically ill woman here surfaced on social media, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said the incident, which has drawn widespread criticism, involves a private vehicle allegedly driving ahead of the ambulance for nearly six kilometres, ignoring its siren throughout.

''The ambulance was transporting a woman patient in serious condition who needed urgent medical attention. Despite the continuous siren, the car driver did not allow the ambulance to pass,'' Dwivedi told PTI.

A purported video of the incident, which took place on Wednesday night, went viral on social media on Thursday. In the clip posted by the ambulance driver on X, he is heard saying that the offending vehicle had been repeatedly blocked his way for a distance of nearly six kilometres, since the Kachahri crossing in Shahjahanpur city, while the patient was in a critical condition.

Dwivedi said the police took cognisance of the viral video and issued a challan under Section 194(E) of the Motor Vehicles Act against Indra Pratap Singh, a resident of Tilhar, whose car was identified in the video.

The officer also urged the public to always make way for emergency service vehicles and ''uphold the basic duty of humanity''.

