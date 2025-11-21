Top Kyiv security official says any peace talks must not undermine sovereignty
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 21-11-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 16:19 IST
Ukraine is "clearly articulating" its position in a peace process aimed at ending the war with Russia, including its view that no decisions should undermine its sovereignty and security, a top Kyiv security official said on Friday.
Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, made the remark in a statement after meeting a delegation led by U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll in Kyiv to discuss a U.S.-backed peace effort.
