Top Kyiv security official says any peace talks must not undermine sovereignty

Ukraine is "clearly articulating" its position in a peace process aimed at ending the war with Russia, including its view that no decisions should undermine its sovereignty and security, a top Kyiv security official said on Friday.

Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, made the remark in a statement after meeting a delegation led by U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll in Kyiv to discuss a U.S.-backed peace effort.

