Dramatic Capture: Notorious Criminal Kariya Caught After Shoot-Out

In a dramatic police operation, a man wanted in multiple criminal cases was apprehended after an intense shoot-out in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district. The suspect, identified as Manish alias Kariya, faced police bullets as he attempted to flee on a motorcycle in the forests of Dhanwahi and Achala.

Police records reveal Kariya as a prime suspect in multiple cases, including three recent robberies and an assault on a police constable. The arrest unfolded after Kariya, along with two accomplices, conducted a string of violent robberies on Wednesday night, targeting employees at the Birashini petrol pump and a harvester operator. The trio's crimes netted Rs 52,000 in cash.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities confirming that the other individuals involved in the robberies have been identified yet remain at large. Kariya's previous criminal record includes seven cases, notably two murders, emphasizing the significance of his capture in local law enforcement efforts.

