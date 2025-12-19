CBRE's Mobile Medical Units Transform Health Access for Workers
CBRE South Asia has expanded its 'Ek Pehal' initiative by adding two new mobile medical units to improve healthcare access for construction workers across major Indian cities. Partnering with the SMILE Foundation, these units aim to enhance preventive care and reach 48,600 additional beneficiaries this year.
CBRE South Asia has announced the launch of two additional mobile medical units (MMUs) under its 'Ek Pehal' CSR program. The initiative is set to improve healthcare access for construction workers across India, in collaboration with the SMILE Foundation.
The MMUs, now totaling six, operate in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi/NCR. They provide OPD consultations, medicines, and preventive health education, supporting over 100,000 workers.
CBRE's partnership underscores a commitment to inclusive growth and community welfare. The initiative aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals, offering healthcare and development to migrant workers and families.
