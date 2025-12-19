Left Menu

CBRE's Mobile Medical Units Transform Health Access for Workers

CBRE South Asia has expanded its 'Ek Pehal' initiative by adding two new mobile medical units to improve healthcare access for construction workers across major Indian cities. Partnering with the SMILE Foundation, these units aim to enhance preventive care and reach 48,600 additional beneficiaries this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:00 IST
CBRE's Mobile Medical Units Transform Health Access for Workers
  • Country:
  • India

CBRE South Asia has announced the launch of two additional mobile medical units (MMUs) under its 'Ek Pehal' CSR program. The initiative is set to improve healthcare access for construction workers across India, in collaboration with the SMILE Foundation.

The MMUs, now totaling six, operate in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi/NCR. They provide OPD consultations, medicines, and preventive health education, supporting over 100,000 workers.

CBRE's partnership underscores a commitment to inclusive growth and community welfare. The initiative aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals, offering healthcare and development to migrant workers and families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025