CBRE's Mobile Medical Units Transform Health Access for Workers

CBRE South Asia has announced the launch of two additional mobile medical units (MMUs) under its 'Ek Pehal' CSR program. The initiative is set to improve healthcare access for construction workers across India, in collaboration with the SMILE Foundation.

The MMUs, now totaling six, operate in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi/NCR. They provide OPD consultations, medicines, and preventive health education, supporting over 100,000 workers.

CBRE's partnership underscores a commitment to inclusive growth and community welfare. The initiative aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals, offering healthcare and development to migrant workers and families.

