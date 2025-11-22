Ex-Bureaucrat Allegedly Threatens Journalist Over Controversial Broadcast

A journalist from a Guwahati-based satellite channel, Rana Deka, has filed a police complaint accusing a former bureaucrat of threatening him and his family. The threats followed the broadcast of a news item concerning unrest outside Baksa jail, where five accused in singer Zubeen Garg's death case are held.

The complaint was lodged with the senior superintendent of police of Bajali after the retired IAS officer allegedly abused Deka over the phone, demanding the journalist to claim the video content was altered. The accusations didn't stop at verbal abuse, as Deka claims that his eight-year-old son was also threatened.

The incident involves the bureaucrat's son, an Assam Police Service officer, who was seen baton-charging peaceful protestors outside the jail. Police have registered a case and started investigating Deka's allegations.

