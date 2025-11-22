Left Menu

Ex-Bureaucrat Allegedly Threatens Journalist Over Controversial Broadcast

Journalist Rana Deka filed a police complaint against a retired bureaucrat, alleging threats after broadcasting a news piece about unrest outside Baksa jail. The case involves accusations of threatening behavior, including harm to Deka's family, amid tensions linked to the Zubeen Garg case and actions by the bureaucrat's son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:17 IST
Ex-Bureaucrat Allegedly Threatens Journalist Over Controversial Broadcast
  • India

A journalist from a Guwahati-based satellite channel, Rana Deka, has filed a police complaint accusing a former bureaucrat of threatening him and his family. The threats followed the broadcast of a news item concerning unrest outside Baksa jail, where five accused in singer Zubeen Garg's death case are held.

The complaint was lodged with the senior superintendent of police of Bajali after the retired IAS officer allegedly abused Deka over the phone, demanding the journalist to claim the video content was altered. The accusations didn't stop at verbal abuse, as Deka claims that his eight-year-old son was also threatened.

The incident involves the bureaucrat's son, an Assam Police Service officer, who was seen baton-charging peaceful protestors outside the jail. Police have registered a case and started investigating Deka's allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

