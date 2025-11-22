US Court Orders Billion-Dollar Repayment in Byju Raveendran Case

In a significant legal development, a US court has mandated Byju Raveendran to repay an astounding $1.16 billion to BYJU's Alpha and US-based lender GLAS Trust Company LLC. The judgement, stemming from a contentious Term Loan B dispute, highlights Raveendran's non-compliance with previous court orders.

According to the November 20, 2025 judgement by the Delaware Bankruptcy Court, Raveendran displayed evasive conduct, failing to adhere to discovery orders, which led to a default judgment. Byju's Alpha and GLAS Trust had accused Raveendran of siphoning funds out of the US, triggering the legal battle.

While Raveendran plans to appeal the court's decision, his legal representatives argue that the judgement was issued without allowing the presentation of a defense. They assert that funds were used for business purposes, not personal gain, and seek accountability from other involved parties.

