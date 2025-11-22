Nigerian Fugitive Captured After Three-Year Manhunt

In a significant breakthrough, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police successfully arrested a Nigerian national, wanted for a drugs case in Punjab, in Nalasopara, Maharashtra. The accused had evaded capture for three years before being nabbed on Thursday.

Identified as Ubanatu Livinus Uchenna, also known by aliases Uchiana Ublatu and Eric, the 36-year-old was apprehended during patrolling operations in the Pragati Nagar area under the Naigaon police's jurisdiction. Police became suspicious of his behavior and upon investigation, discovered his illegal residency in India since 2014.

The suspect has been charged under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, with further investigations linking him to an NDPS Act case in Punjab. Coordination with Punjab police is ongoing, and the accused will be transferred accordingly, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)