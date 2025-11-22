Maharashtra Preps for Municipal Elections: Voter List Scrutiny Begins

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced the opening of a window for objections and suggestions regarding the voter lists for upcoming municipal corporation elections. Citizens have until November 27 to review and submit feedback online.

Draft ward-wise voter lists were made public on November 20. These lists correspond with the Assembly electoral rolls, and the public can verify their inclusion by accessing the SEC portal.

The State Commission outlined that electoral rolls specifying July 1, 2025, as the qualifying date will govern the elections for 29 municipal corporations. The Commission stressed that amendments to voter names or addresses are not permissible; only clerical errors like wrong ward assignment are open to correction.

(With inputs from agencies.)