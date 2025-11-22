Ethnic Violence in Manipur: Displaced Community Struggles for Homecoming

The ongoing ethnic tension in Manipur witnessed a fresh confrontation as hundreds of displaced individuals attempted to return home on Saturday. These violence-affected people from the Meitei community tried to reach Churachandpur from Binshnupur district camps, only to be halted by security forces, leading to a demonstration.

Having fled ethnic clashes in May 2023, the Meitei community has been residing in camps in Bishnupur, part of the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley. Meanwhile, members of the Kuki community have relocated to hill districts. On their attempted return, security halted the internally displaced persons (IDPs) near Kwakta with barricades, prompting protests.

The demonstrators demanded return to their homes and criticized the government-organized Sangai festival. The situation prompted concerns from the Kuki-Zo Council, calling the march a provocation and reiterating their demand for a Union Territory as ethnic tensions continue enflaming Manipur under President's Rule.

