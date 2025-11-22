Goan Residents Urged to Secure Homes with 'Mhaje Ghar' Scheme

Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, has made a public appeal urging residents to capitalize on the 'Mhaje Ghar' scheme. This initiative is specifically designed to regularize older homes constructed on government and community lands, as well as those built under a historical 20-point program.

In his address on 'Mhaje Ghar Yojana and Revenue Department Reforms', Sawant explained that the state government has amended existing laws. These changes ensure that Goans who own homes dating back to the Portuguese period are protected from demolition.

Under this scheme, which combines six different initiatives, residents have a six-month window to file applications. The scheme not only prevents demolition risks but also provides displaced residents ownership of government-allocated flats, ensuring a legal title to their homes for a small fee.

(With inputs from agencies.)