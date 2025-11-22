Left Menu

Goan Residents Urged to Secure Homes with 'Mhaje Ghar' Scheme

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant encourages residents to utilize the 'Mhaje Ghar' scheme, aimed at regularizing houses built on government and community lands, as well as those constructed under the 20-point program. The scheme, an amalgamation of six initiatives, offers a vital chance to prevent demolitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:14 IST
Goan Residents Urged to Secure Homes with 'Mhaje Ghar' Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, has made a public appeal urging residents to capitalize on the 'Mhaje Ghar' scheme. This initiative is specifically designed to regularize older homes constructed on government and community lands, as well as those built under a historical 20-point program.

In his address on 'Mhaje Ghar Yojana and Revenue Department Reforms', Sawant explained that the state government has amended existing laws. These changes ensure that Goans who own homes dating back to the Portuguese period are protected from demolition.

Under this scheme, which combines six different initiatives, residents have a six-month window to file applications. The scheme not only prevents demolition risks but also provides displaced residents ownership of government-allocated flats, ensuring a legal title to their homes for a small fee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France
2
G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

 United States
3
Pakistan's Rooftop Solar Boom Sparks Energy Grid Shift

Pakistan's Rooftop Solar Boom Sparks Energy Grid Shift

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025