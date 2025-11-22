CPI(M) Strongly Opposes New Labour Codes, Citing Threat to Worker Rights

The CPI(M) has expressed strong opposition to the BJP-led Central government's implementation of four new labour codes, arguing that these measures are designed to dismantle worker rights. The codes, according to the Left party, favor employers and weaken protections historically afforded to the workforce.

In a statement, the CPI(M) accused the government of bypassing genuine consultation with trade unions and pushing the legislation through Parliament without adequate debate. The party claimed that the new codes undermine existing rights related to wages, social security, and collective bargaining, thus tilting the balance in favor of employers.

The CPI(M) has called on trade unions and democratic entities to mount a unified resistance against what it describes as an authoritarian design to strip workers of their rights. The four labour codes, pending since 2020, introduce changes such as universal social security and expanded rights for women, but have faced criticism for potentially leaving workers vulnerable.

(With inputs from agencies.)