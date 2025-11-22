Left Menu

CPI(M) Strongly Opposes New Labour Codes, Citing Threat to Worker Rights

The CPI(M) vehemently opposes the implementation of new labour codes by the BJP-led Central government, alleging that they dilute long-standing worker rights and favor employers. The Left party calls for the withdrawal of these codes, urging trade unions to unite against what they describe as an authoritarian move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:29 IST
CPI(M) Strongly Opposes New Labour Codes, Citing Threat to Worker Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) has expressed strong opposition to the BJP-led Central government's implementation of four new labour codes, arguing that these measures are designed to dismantle worker rights. The codes, according to the Left party, favor employers and weaken protections historically afforded to the workforce.

In a statement, the CPI(M) accused the government of bypassing genuine consultation with trade unions and pushing the legislation through Parliament without adequate debate. The party claimed that the new codes undermine existing rights related to wages, social security, and collective bargaining, thus tilting the balance in favor of employers.

The CPI(M) has called on trade unions and democratic entities to mount a unified resistance against what it describes as an authoritarian design to strip workers of their rights. The four labour codes, pending since 2020, introduce changes such as universal social security and expanded rights for women, but have faced criticism for potentially leaving workers vulnerable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France
2
G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

 United States
3
Pakistan's Rooftop Solar Boom Sparks Energy Grid Shift

Pakistan's Rooftop Solar Boom Sparks Energy Grid Shift

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025