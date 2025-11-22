Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Advocates for Unyielding Anti-Terror Stance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reiterated the necessity for strong military responses following terror attacks, suggesting that an 'Operation Sindoor'-like action after the 2008 Mumbai attack could have deterred future threats.

During a commemorative event at the Gateway of India, Fadnavis highlighted the significant impact of the attacks on Mumbai, India's economic hub, emphasizing their threat to national sovereignty.

Paying homage to the 26/11 martyrs, he praised security forces for their diligence and reiterated the nation's stance against terror under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, affirming India's commitment to steadfast security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)