Journalists Attacked Covering Illegal Rave Party in Sector 49

A team of local journalists was allegedly assaulted while covering an illegal rave party at a cafe in Sector 49. The attackers included event organizers and bouncers, who also vandalized the journalists' vehicle. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the incident using CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:25 IST
Local journalists were reportedly assaulted by organizers while covering an illegal rave party at a cafe in Sector 49, police confirmed.

The incident unfolded at a venue on Golf Course Extension Road, prompting the filing of an FIR, according to law enforcement. Manu Mehta, a journalist involved, alleged that the attack involved threats and property damage.

Investigation efforts are underway with police utilizing CCTV footage to identify those responsible for the assault, as stated by an officer on the case.

