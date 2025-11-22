Left Menu

West Bengal Balances Electoral Roll Revision and Development Projects

The West Bengal government instructs district administrations to continue regular development work without disruption due to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant emphasizes completing projects on time and supports families of deceased Booth Level Officers. Progress in various departments, including housing and infrastructure, is reviewed.

As West Bengal races to complete the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the state government has called on district administrations to maintain the momentum of regular developmental projects.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, in a strategic meeting with district magistrates, emphasized the necessity of uninterrupted progress on development schemes alongside the SIR efforts, notably citing the 'Amar Para Amar Samadhan' initiative.

Highlighting the recent fatalities among Booth Level Officers reportedly tied to SIR workload, Pant urged support for their families while also pressing on the timely execution of the 'Banglar Bari' housing project and other infrastructure commitments.

