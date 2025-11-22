Left Menu

Drunken Dispute Leads to Assault in Mandideep

Two men were arrested in Mandideep for allegedly assaulting their disabled relative during an alcohol-fueled quarrel. A video of the incident had gone viral, necessitating police intervention. Authorities have filed a case under relevant legal sections, and investigations are currently ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, authorities arrested two men on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a disabled relative and urinating on him during an altercation fueled by alcohol in Mandideep's industrial zone.

A video capturing the altercation went viral, compelling police to take immediate action. The accused, identified as Rajkumar Lovanshi and Govind Lovanshi, were detained, according to Sub Divisional Officer of Police Sheila Surana.

The altercation occurred after the two were drinking with their relative Veer Singh Lovanshi upon selling paddy on Friday evening. A case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to obscene acts, assault, and violence. Authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

