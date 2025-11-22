Bomb Scare at RGI Airport: False Alarm Shakes Passengers

An alarming email threatened a potential bomb at the RGI airport, authorities announced on Saturday. The email was sent to the airport's customer service on Friday, prompting immediate concern.

The message indicated that a bomb would detonate in the airport's arrivals area, urging the evacuation of passengers. In response, airport officials conducted extensive searches.

Ultimately, police declared the threat a hoax after thorough inspections, confirming there was no real danger. Passengers and operations were disturbed but later returned to normal, ensuring safety and security protocols were robustly followed.

