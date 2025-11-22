Left Menu

Bomb Scare at RGI Airport: False Alarm Shakes Passengers

A bomb threat email was received at RGI airport, leading to chaos. Security checks revealed the threat was a hoax. The email had instructed airport authorities to evacuate passengers, causing temporary disruption. Police confirmed the scare was not credible and operations were normalized shortly after.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:34 IST
Bomb Scare at RGI Airport: False Alarm Shakes Passengers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming email threatened a potential bomb at the RGI airport, authorities announced on Saturday. The email was sent to the airport's customer service on Friday, prompting immediate concern.

The message indicated that a bomb would detonate in the airport's arrivals area, urging the evacuation of passengers. In response, airport officials conducted extensive searches.

Ultimately, police declared the threat a hoax after thorough inspections, confirming there was no real danger. Passengers and operations were disturbed but later returned to normal, ensuring safety and security protocols were robustly followed.

