Duplicitous Birth: Exposing the Faults in UP's Certification System

The Allahabad High Court criticized Uttar Pradesh's birth certificate issuers after a petitioner, Shivanki, obtained two certificates with different birthdates. The court demanded accountability and improvements from the state's medical health department following this case, which highlights the system's vulnerability and widespread dishonesty.

The Allahabad High Court has cast a spotlight on irregularities within Uttar Pradesh's birth certificate issuance process. The scrutiny arises from a peculiar case where a petitioner, identified as Shivanki, managed to secure two birth certificates, each listing a different birth date.

This glaring inconsistency prompted the court to demand a detailed affidavit from the principal secretary. The call for accountability extends to both the department of medical health and the authority responsible for certificate distribution, emphasizing the necessity for transparency and reform.

The court's observations reveal troubling insights into the system's flaws, as the process's flexibility seemingly allows for the unauthorized issuance of crucial documents. The bench urged corrective measures to curb this dishonesty and ensure that each individual receives only one legitimate certificate.

