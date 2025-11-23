Jewellery Theft at IITF: Two Women Caught Red-Handed
Two women were caught stealing jewellery items at the IITF, amid reports of a Rs 1 lakh saree theft. Although no formal complaint was received regarding the saree, CCTV footage and alert security led to the arrest of the suspects, Yogita and Uma, recovering stolen items worth Rs 25,000.
Two women were apprehended at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) after being caught red-handed stealing jewellery items from multiple stalls. This incident comes amid reports of a saree valued at Rs 1 lakh being stolen, although no formal complaint has been lodged regarding the saree.
Police identified the suspects as Yogita and Uma, residents of Vishwas Nagar, who were nabbed by special teams stationed to monitor suspicious activities. The duo targeted at least three stalls, with confirmed thefts occurring in Hall Number 1 at Bharat Mandapam.
Based on CCTV footage analysis, police recovered bracelets and other jewellery worth approximately Rs 25,000. The vendors from stalls Q-11 and Q-10 recognized the recovered items as stolen from their displays, as further investigation continues.
